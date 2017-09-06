Hurricane Irma cancellations

Closing and cancellations due to the threat of Hurricane Irma:
▪ Monroe County schools have closed today and remain closed until further notice.
▪ Thursday’s final budget hearing for the Monroe County School District board has been canceled.
▪ The Key West City Commission canceled its meeting set for tonight. A scheduled Sept. 5 open meeting for District 2 residents also was canceled.
▪ Monroe County Commission members canceled a planned Thursday comment session in Marathon on the draft county budget. A Sept. 5 hearing on the budget in Key Largo was scheduled to be held. Status of a final budget hearing on Sept. 11 in Key West is uncertain.
▪ All Monroe County parks and government offices will close today. Re-openings will be contingent on Irma’s effects on the Florida Keys. Essential county employees, emergency management and fire-rescue personnel remain at work.
▪ The village of Islamorada’s first hearing on the municipality’s draft budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. today.
▪ Islamorada’s village administrative offices close at the end of regular hours at 5 p.m. today until further notice. Garbage and recycling pickup “will continue until further notice.” However, no bulk waste or oversized vegetation should be put out before the storm.
▪ Islamorada parks, including Founders Park, will close at the end of the day Sept. 6. The Founders ramp will remain open for residents to remove their boats until “the end of the day.” The ramp will be closed Thursday.
▪ All activities of the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex closed Tuesday until further notice. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has closed all facilities and trails, and canceled all planned programs, in the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge on Key Largo, the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key and the Key West and Great White Heron National Wildlife Refuges. Updates on re-openings will be announced through the FWS website: (http://www.fws.gov/nationalkeydeer/) and Facebook page.
▪ At deadline, no decision had been announced on a Sept. 12 regular meeting of the Marathon City Council. Updates will be posted on the Marathon website, http://www.ci.marathon.fl.us.
▪ The Tourist Development Council of Monroe County canceled its Sept. 12 meeting.
Comments