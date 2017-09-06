Irma may be deadly serious, experts warn

Like a dagger seemingly pointed at the Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma blustered its way through the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, raising dire alarms not heard for more than a decade.
“This is an extremely dangerous hurricane,” National Hurricane Center information officer Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday. “The potential for catastrophe is very much there.”
“If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said Tuesday.
Irma achieved Category 5 wind speeds of 180 mph on Tuesday, “the strongest ever recorded for an Atlantic storm,” Feltgen said. “There is none stronger and our records go back to 1851.”
Strength of the storm may fluctuate, but without a significant change in Irma’s path, parts of the Keys could endure high winds and storm surge.
“We all know the track is going to shift around a little bit over the next couple of days,” he said, “but the general direction appears to indicate a landfall somewhere on the Florida peninsula.”
“There is no storm surge information yet but this brings back memories of benchmark storms like Hurricane Donna, Hurricane Andrew and maybe the 1935 hurricane,” Feltgen said. “Who gets directly affected remains to be seen.”
Monroe County intends to issue a mandatory visitor evacuation beginning at sunrise today. At 7 p.m. today, a call for residents to evacuate will be issued.
Monroe County declared a state of local emergency Tuesday afternoon due to a “threat of danger to the populace inhabiting Monroe County. ” The county “may require expedient action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.”
“The sooner people leave, the better,” Senterfitt said.
Due to the strength of Hurricane Irma, no storm shelters are planned to open in Monroe County.
“If there is a mandatory evacuation for residents, it will be too dangerous to open shelters in the Keys,” county information officer Cammy Clark said Monday. “Monroe County residents can seek shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition’s E. Darwin Puchs Pavilion.”
The shelter is at 10901 SW 24th St. See Monroe County’s Emergency Management website (http://www.monroecountyem.com) for specific directions.
Chief Don Bock, with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department, said if Irma approaches the Keys as a Category 5, his people also will likely leave.
“If it's a Category 5, we'll probably go to FIU," Bock said, referring to Florida International University, Monroe County's designated hurricane shelter for special-needs patients in Miami-Dade County.
Bock said the major concern is storm surge.
Monroe County’s three hospitals — Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier — plan to evacuate patients to the mainland.
Inmates of the Monroe County jails will “ride out the storm here” in the county’s main Stock Island detention center, “built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office information officer.
Keys residents turned out for storm food supplies and home-protection gear, causing shortages at some markets and hardware stores. New supplies were being shipped south but arrival times were uncertain.
“I got the high-dollar water. They were out of the regular bottled water,” said Laurie Vallez, leaving the Key Largo Publix on Tuesday.
“I was raised with hurricanes my whole life,” said Vallez, who remembers living in Miami-Dade County when Hurricane Andrew came through. “The storm is going to do what it’s going to do. Mother Nature does whatever she wants.”
Tavernier liveaboard boater John Hull secured his vessel in “more protected waters” in Marathon. “Now we’re evacuating to Orlando,” he said.
Hull’s maritime neighbor, A.J. Mikula, said he plans to stay with a Key Largo friend who “has a house like a bunker.”
Emergency managers urged all residents to make plans for their safety, given the severe threat from Hurricane Irma before tropical-storm winds are expected to arrive Friday.
“Do not take this one likely,” Feltgen said. “Get ready, check your hurricane plan, do the whole drill. If you waste that time, you’re being foolish.”
With reports from Kevin Wadlow, David Goodhue, Larry Kahn, Katie Atkins and Gwen Filosa.
