It’s likely there could be a power outage

The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative in the Middle and Upper Keys and Keys Energy Services in the Lower Keys and Key West are always good at getting these islands re-juiced after the power goes out.
But that's after the fact. There are things Keys residents can do to minimize the damage, from protecting electrical supplies to preparing for if the power indeed does go out during Hurricane Irma.
▪ Cut weak branches that could fall on property and trim foliage to allow for a flow of air.
▪ Dispose of branches and debris that could become deadly, wind-driven missiles. The main cause of outages is overgrown trees interfering with electric lines.
▪ Check to ensure all battery-operated energy equipment is in working order — flashlights, radios, etc. — and keep a good supply of spare batteries and bulbs on hand. Keep in touch with NOAA weather broadcasts.
▪ Stash away some cash in small denominations. Credit-card pay slots at gas stations and ATM machines won't work without electricity.
▪ If you or a family member require electricity for life-support equipment, discuss it with your physician.
▪ Fill your vehicle's gas tank. If power is cut off, filling stations may not be able to operate pumps.
▪ Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings so perishables will last longer.
▪ Consider turning off circuit breakers before the power goes off. Power surges and spikes can damage electronic equipment. Also, broken or shorted wires become fire hazards when the power returns. You may want to leave one breaker on that feeds a lamp so you will know when power is restored.
▪ Never touch or drive over downed lines. Wait for the power crews to show up.
