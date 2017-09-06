Monroe County no longer No. 1 for suicide rate in state

Monroe County Health Department administrator Bob Eadie last year said the suicide rate in Monroe County was “staggering in proportion to the rest of society.”
Staggering indeed, as it was reported Monroe County had the highest suicide rate among all 67 Florida counties.
For 2016 though, the year from which most recent numbers are available on the state Department of Health website, numbers are a little better. Monroe County fell to No. 7 on the list.
The state rate of suicide deaths for 2016 was 14.2 per 100,000 residents. Although Monroe County has a population of 77,482, the average rate of suicide for 2016 was 25 per 100,000 residents.
The county with the highest suicide rate was Union County at 33.4 suicides per 100,000 residents.
As reported last year, Monroe County’s death rate from suicide was 27.7 per 100,000 residents, determined by 66 suicides over a three-year period from 2013 to 2015, according to the state Department of Health.
According to the website, for a three-year rolling rate from 2014 to 2016, Monroe County’s death rate from suicide was down to 20.9 per 100,000 residents.
That puts Monroe County tied at No. 5 with Brevard County for the three-year rolling rates.
