Veteran caught in housing voucher twist

In Alvin Fisher’s home on Stock Island, the family Bible rests open at the book of Psalms.
But Fisher, 58, a native Key Wester and U.S. Army veteran, has practically lost faith in the government system that had paid his rent as a military man now retired from the finance business.
The trailer on 7th Avenue, just outside Key West proper, rents for $1,771 a month and is home to Fisher and his brother’s children Joseph, 17, and DeShawn, 14. It’s cramped quarters but the family makes due.
The children’s father, Gerald Fisher, died from throat cancer March 5 at age 65 in Key West and Alvin had come down to care for the kids a month earlier.
“My concern is them,” Fisher said on a recent afternoon. “I feel like he knew I would not walk away from those two children.”
The government’s Section 8 housing voucher expired on the trailer when Gerald died.
Alvin, a soft-spoken man who has three grown children of his own, has been trying for months to get his Section 8 voucher he uses to live in Miami transferred to Key West but the agency says there isn’t room on the rolls for an additional unit.
“They say my voucher is not portable,” Fisher said, handing over the paperwork to prove it. “They can’t transfer it to Key West. Key West has no available spots for my voucher.”
A stack of paperwork sits at Fisher’s side as he explains the bureaucracy he is dealing with, all culminating in an eviction notice he had been set to fight today in court.
Fisher doesn’t blame the landlord, who wrote him a letter of support, saying, “He is caring for the children and taking care of the house.”
“I could move back to my place but I can’t take those children to Miami,” Fisher said, calling his Liberty City apartment a rough neighborhood for two Key West kids. Joseph is autistic, he added, and gets excellent care in Monroe County.
“He has more care here,” Fisher said.
Fisher’s case worker wants him to move to Miami with the children, Fisher said. The kids have lived in the Stock Island trailer since they were babies.
“Unfortunately, I need help,” Fisher said. “We need help and I’m asking for help.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
