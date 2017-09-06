For Irma, medical kits should be updated

With the powerful Hurricane Irma heading in this direction, assemble first-aid kits for your home and one for each car. They should include:
▪ Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes.
▪ Assorted sizes of safety pins.
▪ Cleansing agent/soap.
▪ Latex gloves, two pairs.
▪ Four to six two-inch sterile gauze pads.
▪ Four to six four-inch sterile gauze pads.
▪ Three triangular bandages.
▪ Non-prescription drugs.
▪ Three rolls of two-inch sterile roller bandages.
▪ Three rolls of three-inch sterile roller bandages.
▪ Scissors.
▪ Tweezers.
▪ Needle.
▪ Moistened towelettes.
▪ Antiseptic.
▪ Thermometer.
▪ Anti-diarrhea medication.
▪ Antacid, for stomach upset.
▪ Syrup of Ipecac, use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center.
