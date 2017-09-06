Local

For Irma, medical kits should be updated

Flkeysnews.com

September 06, 2017 10:36 AM

With the powerful Hurricane Irma heading in this direction, assemble first-aid kits for your home and one for each car. They should include:

▪  Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes.

▪  Assorted sizes of safety pins.

▪  Cleansing agent/soap.

▪  Latex gloves, two pairs.

▪  Four to six two-inch sterile gauze pads.

▪  Four to six four-inch sterile gauze pads.

▪  Three triangular bandages.

▪  Non-prescription drugs.

▪  Three rolls of two-inch sterile roller bandages.

▪  Three rolls of three-inch sterile roller bandages.

▪  Scissors.

▪  Tweezers.

▪  Needle.

▪  Moistened towelettes.

▪  Antiseptic.

▪  Thermometer.

▪  Anti-diarrhea medication.

▪  Antacid, for stomach upset.

▪  Syrup of Ipecac, use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center.

