In the Keys, governor warns of Irma’s danger

“I cannot stress this enough. Do not ignore evacuation orders.”
Those were the words of Florida Gov. Rick Scott in Marathon Wednesday morning as Hurricane Irma continued moving toward Puerto Rico after slamming small northern Caribbean islands.
Mandatory evacuations in the Florida Keys began for visitors at 7 a.m. Wednesday while resident evacuations were set to start at 7 p.m.
“All tolls have been waived and this should help families evacuate,” Scott said. “Do not sit and wait for it to come. It will cause devastation. Get prepared right now.”
He said 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard have been stationed statewide to help with “planning and logistics” while by the end of the day, another 900 members would be called on.
“Friday, all 6,000 remaining available National Guard members will report for duty,” he said. “We are preparing for Irma to directly impact our state.”
He said 13 helicopters and more than 1,000 tactical high-water vehicles are on standby while the Florida National Guard is cooperating with others to ensure 30,000 troops and 400 trucks are ready to respond.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is preparing search-and-rescue teams to prepare for potential deployment, he said.
Florida Keys residents can seek shelter at Florida International University in Miami. To get there, take Florida’s Turnpike to the U.S. 1/Southwest 8th Street exit, about 25 miles north of Florida City. Once at the campus, go to the Recreation Center, 11200 SW 8th St..
“There is no reason for anyone not to evacuate. Shelters will be available and you should follow directions,” he said.
As for gas shortages, he said they should be reported and the state is working with retailers to have gas and other supplies brought into the Keys.
“More supplies are on the way. If you visited a store, go back today once everything has been replenished,” he said, adding the entire state needs to be prepared. “This is your responsibility. This has potential to devastate our state and you have to take this very seriously.”
Scott declared a state of emergency Tuesday, which he said “freed up much-needed federal funding and assistance.”
Evacuation routes are available at www.fl511.com. To report gas shortages, call (850)-921-8257. To find a shelter, visit www.floridadisaster.org/info.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments