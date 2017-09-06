FKAA: Store tap water instead of, or in addition to, buying bottles

Like a science fiction movie, drinking water has become a scarce commodity seemingly overnight in South Florida as residents prepare for Hurricane Irma, expected to be a powerful Category 4 storm wherever it ends up landing in the region probably Sunday.
Bottled water shelves in stores throughout South Florida are going empty just moments after they’re restocked as people worry they’ll run out of potable water in Irma’s aftermath.
But the Keys and Miami-Dade County have perfectly good drinking water fresh from the tap. People could be filling sterilized, resealable containers from their sink instead of buying bottled water by the case, said Julie Cheon, public information manager for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
“We start with a terrific source,” Cheon said about the Biscayne Aquifer, the absorbent layered limestone aquifer that supplies fresh water to much of South Florida, including the Keys.
Most importantly, Cheon urges residents to heed the mandatory evacuation order issued this week. But, those staying (mandatory evacuation essentially means you will not have access to emergency services should you choose to remain), should have a enough fresh water on hand to last at least three days. Specifically, the FKAA recommends having one gallon per person, per day.
The water should be kept in sterilized, resealable containers, Cheon stressed.
People should also fill their bathtubs with water that could be used for bathing and also to fill the backs of toilets.
In the event that the pipeline that brings in fresh water from the mainland becomes damaged, the FKAA would issue a “precautionary boil water notice,” Cheon said. People would be instructed to disinfect water by having it at a rolling boil for one minute. You can also disinfect water with eight drops of unscented chlorine bleach per gallon, Cheon said.
And, if there is damage to the pipeline, Cheon urged patience while waiting for it to be repaired after the storm has passed.
“It could be some time to restore water because we have to make sure medical service is available before our crews can come back into the area,” she said.
