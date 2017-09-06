Comcast offering free WiFi hotspots during Irma

Comcast is opening its more than 137,000 XFinity WiFi hotspots statewide to both customers and non-customers for free in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s arrival.
Amy Smith, senior vice president of the company’s Florida region, said the compay is offering the service to streamline communication for those impacted by the storm.
“We know it’s critically important for everyone to have a means of communication at their disposal before, during and after a storm with the potential impact of Hurricane Irma,” Smith said in a statement. “By activating our WiFi hotspot network across the state now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected. It’s something we’re proud to do for our communities and our state at a time when we all need to support each other.”
A map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots is available at XFinity.com/wifi.
Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.
Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their sessions every two hours through Sept. 15, according to a company press release.
Comments