Buses will pick up along U.S. 1 for transport to shelter at FIU

Key West Transit will begin hurricane evacuation service at noon Thursday.
Buses will be clearly marked “hurricane evacuation” on the destination boards. They will circulate throughout the city, picking up riders at regular bus stops. Riders will be transferred at the Transit Center on Stock Island, and the buses will proceed to the hurricane shelter at Monroe County’s shelter at Florida International University in Miami, picking up riders along US 1.
Evacuees are asked to go to the nearest bus stop or the Transit Center on College Road. Pickups will continue throughout the afternoon Thursday and resume at 6 a.m. on Friday. Weapons and alcohol are prohibited on the buses.
Regular bus service city bus service ended at night Wednesday.
Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Monroe County is closed until further notice due to Hurricane Irma.
So are Bahia Honda State Park, Curry Hammock State Park, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Long Key State Park. Everglades National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park are also closed.
Gasoline supply across the country has dropped dramatically over the past week, with prices jumping on average 25 cents / gallon across the nation.
Gasoline
The gas supply will fluctuate drastically in Florida and surrounding areas due to the impending Hurricane Irma making landfall.
The GasBuddy Fuel Availability Tracker, available in the free GasBuddy app and on the web at http://tracker.gasbuddy.com, shows multiple stations throughout the state without fuel.
Residents in the affected area can use GasBuddy to find stations with gas and power in addition to reporting to fellow drivers that a station has no fuel or electricity.
Health clinics
Community Health of South Florida Inc. has closed its Marathon and Tavernier health centers in the Keys per evacuation orders.
Community Health of South Florida is a nonprofit health-care organization providing affordable primary and behavioral health care services.
Comments