By Friday morning, all Keys hospitals will be closed for Irma

Based on the expectations of the current track for Hurricane Irma, all three hospitals in the Florida Keys will be closed by 7 a.m. Friday. Monroe County’s Trauma Star air ambulance helicopters also will cease operations at 7 a.m. Friday.
The hospital closings:
▪ Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon closed at 7 a.m. Thursday.
▪ Mariners Hospital in Tavernier closes at 7 p.m. Thursday
▪ Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West is closing on 7 a.m. Friday
The hospitals will not reopen until the storm passes and personnel who have evacuated can return to work.
