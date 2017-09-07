Local

By Friday morning, all Keys hospitals will be closed for Irma

September 07, 2017 8:48 AM

Based on the expectations of the current track for Hurricane Irma, all three hospitals in the Florida Keys will be closed by 7 a.m. Friday. Monroe County’s Trauma Star air ambulance helicopters also will cease operations at 7 a.m. Friday.

The hospital closings:

▪ Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon closed at 7 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Mariners Hospital in Tavernier closes at 7 p.m. Thursday

▪ Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West is closing on 7 a.m. Friday

The hospitals will not reopen until the storm passes and personnel who have evacuated can return to work.

