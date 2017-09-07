Now is time for final Hurricane Irma prep

Hurricane Irma might be tracking a bit away from the Keys but it remains a powerful Category 5 storm and now is the time to complete your preparations, as tropical-storm-force winds are likely throughout the Florida Keys starting as early as Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday night.
More than 30,000 Keys residents have evacuated the islands, authorities said.
Here are the latest updates:
The Port of Key West will close at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Snake Creek drawbridge in Islamorada will be locked down at 8 p.m. Thursday and won’t reopen until the storm passes. All bridges will remain open to vehicle traffic, including trailers with boats, before the storm.
In Monroe County as of 9 a.m., Thursday, there were seven gas stations open with fuel (though that changes continuously). More shipments of fuel are expected this morning and throughout the day.
The seven that had fuel are the Valero mile marker 99, Caloosa Cove at mile marker 74, the Mobile at Key Colony Beach, the Chevron at Coco Plum in Marathon, Exxon at 70th Street in Marathon, Mobil at 3328 Flagler Ave. in Key West and the Mobile at 1124 Roosevelt Blvd., Key West
Chief Monroe County Judge Mark Jones made the decision to keep the courts in Monroe County closed through Sept. 11.
