No print editions of the ‘Keynoter’ or the ‘Reporter’ Friday, Saturday because of Irma and delivery issues but online subscribers and our web readers will get their news with all the latest the rest of the week and throughout the weekend.

Publisher's Note
To our Reporter and Keynoter print subscribers:
Due to potentially dangerous and inclement weather associated with Hurricane Irma, as well as a mandatory evacuation of the residents and visitors in the Florida Keys, the Keynoter Publishing Co. has elected not to print or distribute a hard-copy print newspaper for either the Sept. 8 Reporter or the Sept. 9 Keynoter.
Digital subscribers will receive either newspaper electronically as normal. In as many cases as possible, print subscribers will be emailed a digital version assuming a valid email address is on file in our system.
We regret this decision but are doing so in the interest of safety for our newspaper carriers and transportation vehicles during these unique circumstances.
Please stay up to date with the latest news online at Flkeysnews.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keysinfonet and on Twitter at twitter.com/Larrykahnkeys for up to the minute storm and news coverage.
Everyone, stay safe.
