Following Irma, checking your damage for insurance is a priority

If Hurricane Irma storms through the Florida Key, many could eventually be returning to homes damaged by high water levels.
Here’s what to do if that happens.
“You obviously want to make sure your home is safe to go back to,” said Michael Peltier, spokesman for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. “We would encourage folks to heed the instructions of local officials about whether it’s safe to go back to their homes.”
Peltier said the Citizens Board of Governors met Wednesday to talk about emergency authorization allowing the state’s insurer of last resort to respond more quickly as it prepares for potential landfall and impacts of Irma this weekend.
An emergency authorization would make it easier for Citizens to secure more assistance to respond to Irma, including more flexibility to adjust vendor reimbursement levels to more closely match those of private companies and insurers in other states.
If your home is damaged, call your insurance agent and tell him or her about the damaged contents in order to file a claim. It’s best to have photos, before and after.
The sooner you can talk to your agent, the sooner your claim will be filed and an adjuster will be assigned to review your damage, it says in a help book put together by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross.
Next, start recording the damage, it says. Keep records of damage to the building; damage to its contents; receipts for cleanup expenses like material; and receipts for flood-related expenses, such as motel bills.
“Play it safe. The dangers are not over when the water goes down,” it says. “Your home’s foundation may have been weakened, the electrical system may have shorted out and floodwaters may have left behind things that could make you sick.”
It also says many flooded items, such as wallboard and mattresses, will hold mud and contamination forever.
“When in doubt, throw it out. Don’t risk injury or infection,” it suggests.
For up to date information regarding Hurricane Irma, call (800) 342-3557.
About 30,560 federal flood-insurance policies are active in the Florida Keys and overall, Florida has more than 1.8 million policies issued through the National Flood Insurance Program, according to a report from 2016.
