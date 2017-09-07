Despite official pleas, holdouts remain for Irma, stick around for storm

As Florida Keys officials urged residents to mind the mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Irma roared across the Caribbean — and under the threat of being left to fend for themselves without emergency services — holdouts like Key West business owner Shannon Gaytan shook their heads.
No way.
“Leaving has not, nor will it, even cross my mind,” Gaytan posted to family and friends on Facebook. “I am needed here now, tomorrow and when this thing comes through. There are a lot of people less fortunate than I. We are going to need as much manpower as we can give, to help us all through this.”
Gaytan, who owns the Gone Fishin store at 1102 Duval St., boarded up his shop by Wednesday and joined plenty of others on social media posting updates on preparations for a Category 5 hurricane one forecaster described as a “buzz saw,” clearing its way through islands and zeroing in on South Florida.
These holdouts have cars and the means to leave town for a few days. They’re healthy and gainfully employed and not interested in negotiating their stance.
Emergency managers were just as stubborn in their warnings.
“If you decide to stay in the Keys, you are on your own,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said Thursday morning. “The hospitals are closing. Emergency managers, we’re leaving. There will be nobody around. There is no need to stay here.”
Martha Hubbard, 52, who rode out the Hurricane Wilma storm surge flooding of 2005, said she wouldn’t call herself a holdout and that she isn’t being stubborn, just decisive.
“It wasn’t out of bravado,” Hubbard said of her decision to ride out Irma and its aftermath. “It makes more sense for me to stay here with the facts I have about what’s coming at us. I fear more for Islamorada and Homestead.”
Hubbard is staying with her girlfriend, Kathy Flick, and their next-door neighbors are also around.
“It’s the idea of not being able to get back,” said Hubbard, a chef by trade. “I know how to feed people. That’s an important factor after a storm.”
Hubbard said Thursday morning she expected nothing stronger than a Category 2 storm and predicted Key West will have turned out to be a decent choice to ride out Irma.
“We’re now a near-miss,” she said. “And I’m OK with that.”
Tony Yaniz, a former city commissioner, urged locals riding it out to rally together, and use mobile marine radios to keep in touch rather than cell phones.
“I know general wisdom is to leave, but we can’t!” Yaniz posted Tuesday.
