Stay or go? Question nags at Keys residents as Irma bears down

Waiting for gas at the only Tavernier station open at mid-morning Thursday, several Florida Keys residents were packed, ready to get far away from Hurricane Irma.
More than a dozen hours after Monroe County residents were told to evacuate, others said they plan to ride out the powerful storm’s potential impacts — high winds and an uncertain storm surge — to stay in the Keys.
Monroe County Emergency Management Director Marty Senterfitt in a pre-storm briefing urged Keys residents to fight “analysis paralysis,” a term describing how people facing a difficult set of choices may put off making a decision until it becomes too late to take action.
Upper Keys resident David Fulmer said Thursday’s hurricane-track reports likely would settle the question for him.
“We’re waiting to see what they say,” he said. “Hopefully, I’m staying. We have a [Plantation Key restaurant] business, Made 2 Order, so we don’t want to be too far away. We don’t want to fight the mess coming back in. Everything is set up, bunkered and locked down.”
Anne Harris of Tavernier was ready to get on the road to North Florida on Thursday. “I’ve lived here 21 years and we’ve always left,” she said. “When the kids were little, we’d leave a week early. Now we’re running super late.”
“There’s a big storm coming,” said Jean Flrestral of Key West, “so I’m going to Miami.”
Dan Voight said he would “probably stay” in Key Largo. “First, where are you going to go? Second, I have a lot of good stuff here.”
Tom Taylor described his Plantation Key house as “a sturdy stilt home. I’ll probably stay.”
With three boats to look after, longtime Tavernier resident Jim Bokor said he “would probably choose to stay, but my wife wants to go. So we’re going to our son’s house in Orlando.”
“We live in a wood house so with gusts of more than 200 mph possible, that’s not good,” said Kellie Pardo, an Upper Keys resident for most of her life. “You also have to worry about the surge.”
“We’ll pick up our parents in Miami and head for Cape Coral if [Irma] stays east,” said husband Joe Pardo. “We’ll probably wind up with 10 dogs and four cats that we collect along the way. But that’s what you do for family and friends.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments