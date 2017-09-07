Irma isn’t showing any inclination to leave

Monroe County Emergency Management held its latest Keyswide briefing on Hurricane Irma Thursday and the news from Jon Rizzo, meteorologist from the National Weather Service Key West, was not good.
Rizzo said that a portion of the Keys could suffer storm surge of 5 to 10 feet and life threatening winds of more than 110 mph are possible through most of the Keys. Ocean Reef in North Key Largo has a 56 percent chance of hurricane force winds and the percentages continue to rise as the storm gets closer.
Hurricane Irma, now a Category 5 storm with winds of 175 mph, is especially worrisome because it is so large, with hurricane-force winds spanning more than 100 miles.
The Florida Keys have been under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch and it is expected that those soon will be upgraded to hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings. This means those conditions are possible within 36 hours
Tropical force winds are expected to hit the Keys late Saturday morning to early Saturday afternoon. Core hurricane force winds could hit the Keys Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Here are the latest updates:
▪ The Key West Transit hurricane evacuation bus will begin picking up people in Key West at 6 a.m. It makes stops all along U.S. 1 in the Keys. It will take people to Monroe County’s two shelters in Miami-Dade County: Florida International University and the pet-friendly E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds and Exposition. About 200 people were transported on the evacuation buses Thursday.
▪ The last Greyhound bus is scheduled to leave Key West at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
▪ The Miami-Dade Transit Route 301 from Marathon to 344th Street Park & Ride on the mainland will be in service until conditions become unsafe.
▪ The locking of the Snake Creek drawbridge in Islamorada will begin at 6 a.m. and be finished by 8.
