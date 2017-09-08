Local

Key Largo man in critical condition after ATV wreck

By David Goodhue

September 08, 2017 10:57 AM

A Key Largo man is in critical condition after losing control of his four-wheeler all terrain vehicle while traveling on the sidewalk along the northbound side of U.S. 1 Thursday afternoon.

Chad Michael Hughes, 31, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report that Hughes lost control of his 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV after the front right tire struck a sign pole at mile marker 102 in Key Largo around 4:45 p.m.

Hughes, who, according to the FHP report, was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the ATV and landed on the sidewalk.

