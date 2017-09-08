Key Largo Fire, EMS evacuating personnel, vehicles ahead of Hurricane Irma

To appreciate the gravity of how seriously officials are taking Hurricane Irma’s potential impact, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and the Key Largo Ambulance Corps are evacuating most of their personnel and vehicles to the mainland ahead of the storm.
Crews, fire-rescue trucks and ambulances will head for the designated Keys hurricane shelter at Florida International University’s south Miami-Dade County campus Saturday morning in anticipation of Irma hitting the Keys as a devastating Category 4 storm.
Chief Don Bock said some older vehicles will be left behind, and about seven firefighters and medics chose to stay in Key Largo.
“Our big concern is getting the FIU evacuees back to Key Largo after the storm if the road is impassible,” Bock said Friday.
The announcement comes as Gov. Rick Scott is urging everyone still in the Keys to leave. A mandatory tourist and residential evacuation was announced earlier in the week, but that doesn’t mean officials will force you to get out or stop people from coming in to the Keys. It just means that police and fire-rescue likely won’t respond once the storm begins to hit the area.
“If you’re in the Keys, leave now,” Scott said during a press conference Friday afternoon.
In the Middle Keys, a Marathon Fire Rescue ambulance slowly made its way through every city neighborhood Friday morning, blaring through a speaker in English and in Spanish to get out now.
Hurricane conditions are expected to be felt in the Keys beginning Saturday night and the huge and powerful hurricane is expected to produce very high storm surge that could be deadly and extremely damaging.
“This is a catastrophic storm that this state has never seen before,” Scott said.
Larry Kahn contributed to this report.
