Last bus out of Key West leaves at 5 p.m.

The final hurricane evacuation bus provided by the city of Key West is set to leave at 5 p.m. today, county officials reminded residents Friday afternoon.
Evacuees are asked to go to the nearest bus stop, or the city transit center on College Road on Stock Island.
“There will be no buses on Saturday,” said county spokeswoman Cammy Clark. “This is your last chance to leave Key West before the storm strikes on Saturday.”
Buses will be clearly marked “hurricane evacuation” on the destination boards and drop people off at both shelters, Clark said. Also, Key West buses will take pets on the bus if they’re controlled or caged.
“They will circulate throughout the city, picking up riders at regular bus stops,” Clark said of the buses. “Riders will be transferred at the Transit Center on Stock Island, and the buses will proceed to the hurricane shelter at Florida International University, picking up riders along U.S. 1.”
Monroe County was the first in Florida to order a mandatory evacuation for residents.
“If you have not evacuated yet, you are encouraged to do so now. we're facing a potentially catastrophic hurricane,” the city of Key West Tweeted at midday Friday. “It's not safe to stay.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
