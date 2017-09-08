Monroe County opening ‘refuges of last resort’

If you haven’t left the Keys and are now worried about having a safe place to ride out the storm Saturday and Sunday, Monroe County has given you options. It is opening four “refuges of last resort” for people who did not evacuate.
They will be open at 7 a.m. Saturday and “they will only be open until tropical storm force winds subside,” said county communications officer Cammy Clark.
No services will be available at these sites.
“These refuges of last resort are only to provide a safe location to ride out the storm rather than to be stuck in a vehicle or structure that is unsafe,” Clark said in a statement. “They will close again after the unsafe weather conditions have passed. They are not recovery shelters.”
The sites are: Coral Shores High School; 89951 Overseas Hwy; Plantation Key (mile marker 89.9 ocean side); Marathon High School; 350 Sombrero Road; Marathon (mile marker 50 ocean side); Sugarloaf School; 225 Crane Blvd.; Sugarloaf Key, (mile marker 19 gulf side); Key West High School; 2100 Flagler Ave.; Key West, (mile marker 2)
The county issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents and tourists earlier in the week in preparation of Hurricane Irma, but that doesn’t mean police will force people to leave or stop them from entering the Keys. The order essentially means you’ll likely be on your own if you stayed once the storm starts.
People choosing to go to the shelters can register their location with Monroe County by downloading the “Virtual Badge” app to their smart phones and complete the registration form.
On the iTunes App Store or Google Play store, search for “Virtual Badge.” Download the app and create an account.
“Once you have created an account, please register with the “Monroe County, FL” organization and “Monroe Resident” badge type,” Clark said. “You will be taken through steps to register your information.”
For specific badge registration instructions, go to the following youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWhHrKCY6Rk
Comments