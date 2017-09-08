County Emergency Operations Center staff likely leaving the Florida Keys, anticipating a deadly Irma

Monroe County officials are mulling moving the Emergency Operations Center out of the Keys because Hurricane Irma may slam into the island chain as a Category 5 storm. This means that very few first responders and police would remain in the Keys.
“Now, we must think of the safety of our Emergency Operations staff and first responders and evacuate them out of harm’s way,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said in a statement released at 9 p.m. Friday night.
County officials also urged Florida Gov. Rick Scott to beg Monroe residents and remaining tourists to get out of the Keys ahead of Irma’s arrival.
The latest development comes hours after the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and the Key Largo Ambulance Corps stated their first responders and vehicles are likely leaving for the mainland Saturday morning.
The EOC is based in the middle Keys city of Marathon. The 5 p.m. advisory had the storm bearing down there, so county officials next step was to move the EOC to Key West. But, by later Friday night, the latest advisory made clear that no place in the Keys is likely safe.
“Now, the decision will be made in the early morning where to relocate County EOC staff and first responders, including police and fire/rescue, to weather the powerful storm,” county public information officer Cammy Clark said in a statement. “This could be out of the county.”
There is also indication the county’s Sheriff’s Office had no choice but to evacuate all 460 jail inmates from the Stock Island detention center, Clark said.
U.S. Coast Sector Key West has also evacuated its personnel and assets.
Coast Guard Station Islamorada released a statement on Facebook indicating that it, too, would soon evacuate.
