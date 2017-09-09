Inmates evacuated from Florida Keys

All 460 inmates at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jail on Stock Island have been evacuated.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay made the decision to move them to the mainland when it became clearer that the Keys were in Hurricane Irma’s crosshairs, Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office medial relations officer said Saturday.
The men and women were sent to another jail in Palm Beach County, Herrin said.
“Moving this many inmates this quickly is a tough job,” Ramsay said in a statement. “ Our staff was up to the challenge. They quickly formulated plans to make the move safely, were able to procure buses for the transport, and got on the road without incident.”
The decision to move the inmates demonstrates how powerful a storm Irma is and how seriously officials are taking the threat.
The jail on Stock Island is one of the most secure buildings in the Keys and built to withstand Category 5 hurricane winds. In fact, all the inmates from the county’s other two jails were moved there when South Florida became part of Irma’s forecast cone earlier in the week.
The Sheriff’s Office has 125 corrections deputies, most of whom went with the inmates to help with the evacuation, Herrin said.
The decision to move the inmates comes less than a day after the county’s Emergency Operations Center opted to move out of the Keys and further from harm’s way.
