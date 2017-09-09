As Irma approaches, it’s eerily quiet

As Hurricane Irma approached the Florida Keys Saturday morning, the island chain, usually bustling on weekends, was almost dead quiet.
A drive down U.S. 1 saw few autos on the road, some heading north, some heading south. The Cracked Conch restaurant in Marathon appeared to be open, cementing its image of never closing. Key West High School, one of four Monroe County refuges of last resort, was very busy with people checking in.
Squalls were here and there, with some strong gusts blowing. The water churned as expected.
Hurricane Irma is Category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph and headed toward the Florida Keys, with the eye wall expected to pass between Marathon and Key West. Strong hurricane winds will extend 30 miles from the eye wall in all directions. Storm surge is expected to be 5 to 10 feet in large portions of the Keys, including the Upper and Middle Keys.
Tropical-force winds are expected to reach the Keys around noon Saturday. Sea Oates Beach in Islamorada is expected to become impassable late afternoon to early evening, with water inundation of 1 to 3 feet above the road bed, said Jon Rizzo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Key West.
