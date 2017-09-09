Camaraderie quickly develops among shelterees

With Hurricane Irma approaching the Keys, a small contingent, likely to grow tonight, decamped at Marathon High School for refuge, and it quickly became a close-knit community.
"I've met a bunch of new friends, including you," said Teri Rodriguez, who lives on Big Coppitt Key and works at a Marathon pet shop, Whalton's. She stayed there Friday night.
She was at the school Saturday with her laid-back pit bull Sasha, 12. They shared space in a classroom with two other dogs and five cats. All got along.
Barbara Roman and Lester Figueroa were in the same classroom, surrounded by provisions. Roman said she has been in the Keys for hurricanes before.
"We're strong, Marathon strong," Roman said. She and Figueroa live in the Key By the Sea mobile-home park in Marathon.
"Trust in the Lord," Figueroa said.
People started trickling in to Marathon High late in the afternoon, setting up their spots. Cots were spread around. Food among the people there was plentiful; everyone came prepared.
"I just might," a woman said when offered canned peaches.
