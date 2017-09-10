Hurricane Irma live updates: Massive storm makes landfall in Florida Keys

After long days of anxious preparations and waiting, Hurricane Irma is arriving in South Florida on Sunday morning, still a dangerous Category 4 storm even though Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be spared the worst. The Florida Keys, however, will not be so lucky: Irma’s eye made landfall on Cudjoe Key at 9:10 a.m. and the storm is expected to move northwest up Florida’s Gulf Coast. More than a million households and businesses have no power in South Florida, and dangerous flooding and tornadoes are possible.

Hollywood house catches fire amid storm

11:45 a.m.: A house fire at 10th Ave. and Harrison St. in Hollywood was reported on Sunday morning.

The house was a single family home, but nobody was inside when the fire occurred, according to Chris Del Campo, the Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded and put the fire out to the best of their abilities--though typical operations were difficult to carry out due to the weather conditions.

Before noon on Sunday, firefighters were applying foam to act as a blanket to prevent a resignation, according to Del Campo.

Further investigation is required to determine the cause of the fire.

Del Campo said the fire department is not responding to scenes due to the jeopardy that it would put its members in. They were, however, able to respond to this fire.

“It has to be something very significant,” he said.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics have had difficulties responding to calls overnight and this morning as Hurricane Irma plows through South Florida. Several fires have been reported at North Miami Beach, according to Maj. Richard Rand. NBC6 reported two downed power lines that fell into a family pool in Hollywood.

— SYDNEY PEREIRA

Two Florida law enforcement agents die in head-on crash

11:45 a.m.: Two law enforcement officers died in a head-on crash Sunday morning.

Kerri Wyland, a spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Scott, told reporters a Hardee County sheriff's deputy was leaving their shift and, separately, a state corrections officer was traveling to start their's when their vehicles collided.

Additional details about the crash -- such as exactly when or where it occurred and whether weather conditions from Hurricane Irma played a factor -- were not immediately released.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Sgt. Joseph Ossman was reporting to duty at the Hardee Correctional Institution when the crash occurred. He worked for the department for 21 years, Corrections Secretary Julie Jones said.

"We are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow officers at this time," Jones said in a statement.

Details about the Hardee deputy who died were not immediately available. The Naples Daily News reported the officer was Julie Bridges, a 13-year veteran of the department.

She was leaving a hurricane shelter where she was assigned, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the newspaper reported.

— KRISTEN M. CLARK

Miami Mayor worries about downtown flooding on Today Show

11:35 a.m.: In an early morning interview with the Today Show, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado was relieved that the city seemed to have avoided the worst-case scenario of Irma hitting Southeast Florida dead-on. But he remained concerned.

"There is a sense of relief because we were told we'd get a direct hit ... we're concerned about storm surge," he told the Today Show. "We're afraid of flooding in downtown."

He was right to be worried.

A crane at 300 Biscayne Blvd. toppled late Sunday morning. And videos posted to social media throughout the young day have shown the storm creating white caps at the normally sedate mouth of the Miami River, and downing a tree covering much of Southwest First Avenue heading into Brickell.

Newscasters broadcasting where Biscayne Blvd. turns east from the Brickell Bridge before bending north past the Intercontinental Hotel were standing shin-deep in water by mid-morningg. And by 11:30 a.m., WSVN was broadcasting images of Brickell that appeared to show the area -- Miami's financial district -- perhaps knee-deep in storm surge.

— DAVID SMILEY

More than 500 Florida shelters house 100,000+ people

11:30 a.m.: As of 11:30 a.m., 534 shelters were open across Florida, housing 116,300 people.

Of those, 12,755 individuals were taking refuge in 78 "special needs" shelters.

— KRISTEN M. CLARK

Irma could cut power for 3 million Floridians

11:20 a.m.: Category 4 Hurricane Irma could cut the power to as many as 3 million Florida Power & Light customers before the storm is done with Florida, FPL officials said Sunday morning in a 40-minute briefing meeting at the company's command center.

Outages stood at 1.5 million FPL customer accounts — or about 3 million people — at 11 a.m. and are expected to increase throughout the day.

While FPL workers are repairing what they can today between feeder bands in some areas, including Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County, roughly 17,000 line and vegetation workers are prepared to begin full-scale restoration efforts Monday.

The repairs and restoration are forecast to take more than 1 million man hours, but the cost cannot be calculated yet.

FPL CEO and President Eric Silagy said, "We are not going to bed here. We are working 24/7. This is a monster.

"Right now we are still waiting for the storm to make landfall," Silagy said. "These are all just estimates based on computer models. What they don't take into account is tornadoes."

Once the impact of tornadoes, which can cause structural damage, and storm surge are known, the damage assessment should take about 48 hours, Silagy said.

"This is the hardest part of the storm for us. We know what our customers are going through. Outages are going to continue to climb because the storm is getting closer. This is a slow-moving storm. Frances was a lot like this," Silagy said.

"When you are at home riding this through, and power goes out, it is out for a long time," Silagy said. "By the time the storm clears, some people will have been out for a day, and we haven't even been able to roll a truck."

— SUSAN SALISBURY, PALM BEACH POST

Brickell is flooding

10:30 a.m.: Punishing winds are ripping through Brickell and water is rising in the streets. Southeast Twelfth Street resembles a river in the current squall. Miami’s financial district sits directly on Biscayne Bay.

— JOEY FLECHAS

Rubio: If you left Miami, it’s too soon to come back

10:20 a.m.: Sen. Marco Rubio urged South Florida residents who evacuated Miami for places like Orlando and Tampa to stay in place even as the western part of the state faces a direct hit form Hurricane Irma.

“This is not a time for them to get out on the road and try to head back, this is a time for them to have confidence, hopefully, in where they are and just stay in place and ride it out,” Rubio told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. “There really wasn’t anywhere in Florida I could point to and say, if you go there, you’re not going to see the storm. It’s going to cover all of Florida. I know people that went to Georgia that are now figuring out how to get out of Georgia because it’s headed in that direction.”

Rubio told Tapper that he did not evacuate from his Miami home because he wasn’t in a flood zone and away from the coast.

“My home was built in 2005 so my roof is built to withstand a Category 3 storm, which we won’t get the effects of in Miami.”

Rubio urged residents in Western Florida to follow the storm’s track throughout Sunday.

“We’re concerned about it intensifying as it heads into Southwest Florida, into Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa Bay. That has always been our biggest fear, a massive storm headed into that region pushing all that water in there plus the wind.”

— ALEX DAUGHERTY

Coral Gables battered by heavy winds

10:05 a.m.: Tropical storm-force winds and extreme gusts are pummeling Coral Gables, bending trees to unnatural, deformed angles or pushing them to the ground.

The city’s trademark canopy is being shredded, creating impassable streets covered with branches or blocked by downed trees. The Gables’ characteristic barrel tiles on roofs are getting smashed by debris as trees crack apart.

Transformers began blowing out hours ago with that distinctive screeching-to-a-halt sound that wincing residents have come to recognize and hate. There are widespread power outages.

On Miami Beach, the National Hurricane Center says residents can expect gusts of between 80 and 100 miles per hour over next few hours. That is hurricane speed.

— LINDA ROBERTSON, ANDRES VIGLUCCI AND CHARLES RABIN

More than 1.3 million power outages in South Florida

9:45 a.m.: Shortly after Category 4 Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning, 1,378,773 Florida Power & Light customers were without power.

At 8 a.m. 103,900 Palm Beach County FPL customers were in the dark, and 29,670 had been restored. The numbers are for customer accounts, not people.

Miami-Dade County had the most outages at 574,490. In Broward County, 360,750 customers were without power.

Southwest Florida outages were not as great but are expected to begin increasing any minute. In Collier County 3,010 customers had outages, and 4,020 were restored.

In Lee County, 1,350 customers were without power and 1,760 were restored.

FPL crews are working to restore power. Crews can work as long as winds are less than 35 mph.

— SUSAN SALISBURY, PALM BEACH POST

Florida roads empty as Irma sweeps through

9:40 a.m.: Many primary roadways in southern and central Florida were desolate — or nearly so — on Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma neared landfall in the Florida Keys and her outer bands crept up the peninsula.

Real-time traffic maps from the state showed the gridlock that paralyzed motorists on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had dissipated, indicating that most all residents who wanted to flee had. Traffic counts on main thoroughfares, like I-95 or the Turnpike, showed barely anyone on the road by mid-morning.

The exception was an uptick on I-75 out of Tampa Bay, where more than 500 vehicles passed near Zephyrhills in Pasco County in the 8 o’clock hour. (That’s about half the normal flow, though.)

— KRISTEN M. CLARK IN TALLAHASSEE

Two shelters without power

9:37 a.m.: All 42 Miami-Dade schools-turned-shelters were “reporting great structural integrity,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said via Twitter Sunday morning. Six of the shelters are currently running on generators and two have no power, although mechanics are on site.

The shelters replenished their food and water supplies Saturday and now have enough supplies for additional days, Carvalho told the Herald. The biggest issue will likely continue to be intermittent power.

“Some power strikes continue to bring power down, but generators are kicking in,” he said.

Shelters have been ordered to accept anyone “no questions asked” even if they are at capacity, Carvalho said.

UPDATE 9:51 a.m.: Power has returned to one of the dark shelters.

— KYRA GURNEY

Miami-Dade police: We’ve stopped responding to calls

9:35 a.m.: Miami-Dade police halted responding to calls Sunday morning after Hurricane Irma brought hurricane-strength winds to the county.

“Our officers are now sheltered for their safety,” the county agency posted on Twitter at 9:13 a.m. “We cannot respond to calls for service. Stay indoors.”

— DOUGLAS HANKS

Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys

9:30 a.m.: The center of fierce Hurricane Irma, pushing a dangerous flood of ocean water, made landfall early Sunday morning on Cudjoe Key, just a short drive down the Overseas Highway from Key West.

The storm arrived in the Lower Keys as a Category 4 with howling winds and the National Weather Service Key West office warned early Monday that sustained winds of up to 120 mph would continue for hours from Big Pine Key to Key West. A bigger concern was storm surge, which was still rising in the morning. Some social media posts already showed knee-deep water in portions of Old Town and forecasters said seven to 10 feet above ground level was a possibility in some areas.

Mike Brennan, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, said that despite Irma’s landfall — at 9:10 a.m. for the record — that people sheltered in the Lower Keys should stay put until the storm clears out.

— CHARLES RABIN AND JENNY STALETOVICH

Miami Beach on lockdown

9:25 a.m.: Sunday morning, it didn’t matter that the city-imposed Miami Beach curfew ended at 7 a.m. The weather told those who hadn’t evacuated Miami Beach to stay indoors.

Tropical storm force winds battered the peninsula so heavily that the city announced at 7:45 a.m. rescue services would be suspended until responders could travel safely. The city tweeted that most of the city had lost power, not a surprise as transformers blew like popcorn from late Saturday night until past Sunday dawn.

— DAVID J. NEAL

Scott addresses emergency operations center — in secret

9:20 a.m.: Around 8:45 a.m., Gov. Rick Scott popped in the main room at the state Emergency Operations Center for a few minutes to address several dozens emergency response personnel.

As has been the case all week for any storm updates or briefings in that room, reporters were barred from listening — save for pressing their ears to a glass wall and hoping to catch the words.

A reporter from the Naples Daily News was able to discern Scott say: “We’re going to get through this,” and “we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Under past administrations and even as recently as Hurricane Matthew last fall under Scott, reporters were allowed in the EOC room to observe and report information from storm briefings and Scott’s visits.

But staff at the governor’s office and the Department of Emergency Management have denied access for Irma, even when it’s forecast to be far worse.

Meanwhile, Scott has spent his morning appearing on national network and cable morning shows. He won’t brief state and local press in Tallahassee until noon.

— KRISTEN M. CLARK IN TALLAHASSEE

Miami-Dade: Stay where you are. And get comfortable.

9:15 a.m.: Miami-Dade wants residents to stay where they are, and plan to be there until Monday at the earliest.

After a night of tropical storm winds, the county’s top spokesman said the weather has deteriorated to the point that it would be far more dangerous for residents to head for a Miami-Dade shelter than to just stay where they are.

“We are not encouraging residents to move out and go to shelters at this time,” communications director Michael Hernández said Sunday morning. “They will not be turned away if you knock on the door. But we are asking residents to stay where they are. Because it is just too dangerous to be out on the road at this time.”

Miami-Dade has 43 shelters open for Hurricane Irma — by far the most in county history — and about 31,000 people are inside them. Eighteen are full,

As Hernández spoke shortly after 8:15 a.m., winds in Miami clocked around 40 mph, with gusts to 60. All of Miami-Dade County was under a tornado watch, and power outages were so bad that 56 percent of Florida Power and Light’s customers in the county (631,000) lacked electricity.

Hernández emphasized that weather forecasts call for Irma’s fierce winds to linger in Miami-Dade throughout Sunday.

“We’ve been going through a period where it was relatively stable,” he said. “The weather service assures me that today, all the way through midnight, you’re going to have [at least] this kind of weather outside.”

— DOUGLAS HANKS

Massive power outages across South Florida

9:10 a.m.: A third of homes and businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were without power Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma began its assault on the lower Florida Keys.

As of 8 a.m. in Miami-Dade, 456,710 customers didn’t have power out of a total 1.1 million customers, according to FPL’s data. That’s nearly half of homes and businesses, a total that has surged more than 500 percent in the last 12 hours. According to reports, most of Miami Beach was without power Sunday morning.

Broward’s outages have also spiked. In Broward, 182,150 out of 933,300 customers were without power, up from just 25,890 at 6 p.m.

— NANCY DAHLBERG

Irma keeps police and paramedics off the road

8:35 a.m.: Emergency responders across South Florida urged residents to stay off the roads as Category 4 Hurricane Irma reached the Florida Keys on Sunday morning.

“Powerlines are down and roads are flooded,” warned Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “It is extremely dangerous outside with flying debris. Stay inside and bunker down.”

Reports of powerlines down and trees obstructing roads will continue to make driving conditions unsafe on Sunday. At high wind speeds, police officers and fire-rescue personnel will not be able to respond to emergencies.

— SYNDEY PEREIRA

Waters surging in Florida Keys

8:30 a.m.: Storm waters are surging in Key West as Hurricane Irma’s powerful eyewall moves into the Lower Keys. Storm surge could rise as high as 10 feet, which authorities describe as life-threatening. The eye is expected to make landfall at any moment.

A video from National Geographic photographer Mike Theiss shows just how high waters levles are rising.

At a Marathon shelter, Keynoter editor Larry Kahn reported that “everything is underwater [in the city of Marathon], I mean everything.” A man in the shelter died of natural causes overnight.

— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

Sailboats taking a pounding in Coconut Grove

8:10 a.m.: Hurricane Irma is pounding boats along the Coconut Grove waterfront, with at least one washed up on the seawall and Biscayne Bay lapping atop piers shortly after low tide Sunday morning.

A reader sent a photo of a sailboat that landed on the rocks by the city’s Seminole Boat Ramp in the Grove. A video showed that at the nearby Dinner Key Marina and Grove Bay Grill (the restaurant by Miami City Hall that used to be called Scotty’s) waves were crashing over the seawalls. A large multi-hull sailboat tied up there, Emmanuelle, had lifted partially onto the seawall. At a nearby pier, a smaller sailboat named Scrimshaw partially broke loose and was threatening to collide with the larger vessel.

A sailboat has landed on the rocks by the city of Miami’s Seminole Boat Ramp in Coconut Grove as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida. Courtesy

High tide for Dinner Key was still hours away, at 1:10 p.m. Irma’s fiercest winds still had hours before arrival, as well. That means the most dangerous hours for the Grove’s sailing fleet are still to come.

Alain Lecusay, 51, was checking on his sailboat Minana around 9a.m. Sunday — the second time he’d checked on the boat that day.

“I love very much so I keep checking in on her,” he said. “She’s okay, she’s excellent.”

He’d driven his truck down to the marina at 5 a.m., then realized he’d left his keys inside the locked vehicle. He had to walk back to his home several blocks away and bike back with the spare key.

But Lecusay, with a daredevil smile and yellow slicker, had a GoPro strapped to his head recording all the while.

“I’m enjoying what dead men can’t,” he said. “These are times to record.”

He said he planned to send some of the footage to his daughter, 18, who lives in Seattle.

“She’s like, ‘Papa, what are you doing during a hurricane?’ ” he recalled. “I said, ‘This is Miami. This is why I like it.’ ”

“I don’t know that anybody expected it to be this bad,” he added, as the winds picked up and choppy waves surged onto the sidewalk. “What’s the forecast? Is it going to get worse?”

— DOUGLAS HANKS AND ELIZABETH KOH

Miami Beach emergency workers no longer responding due to heavy weather

8:00 a.m.: Miami Beach officials announced that rescue teams are no longer responding to calls as weather conditions deteriorate on the barrier island. First responders will begin going out again once the storm has passed.

Some streets started to flood overnight in the Beach as outer bands of Hurricane Irma pounded the barrier island with relentless rain and winds so powerful that stop signs were spinning. Trees and power lines are down, and transformers blew. Television reporters tried to stay upright during live shots from coastal areas, including Derek Van Dam of CNN, who reported nearly hurricane force winds from South Beach.

High tide is expected to roll in around midday. Combined with a higher water level, persistent rain is expected to cause flooding.

— JOEY FLECHAS

Irma too dangerous for Rick Scott to travel; Trump calls

7:50 a.m.: With Hurricane Irma affecting much of Florida by Sunday morning — making travel unsafe — Gov. Rick Scott remains in the state’s capital city, where he just took a call from President Donald Trump.

Scott’s staff sent out a revised schedule at 7:50 a.m. showing that he received a call from President Trump at 7:35 a.m.

The governor has spoken with Trump by phone several times in the past week regarding Hurricane Irma.

Scott is staying busy — spending the next four hours going from national TV interview to national TV interview, with the state Emergency Operations Center as his photogenic backdrop.

His lineup includes almost all of the networks, several more than once: NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, The Weather Channel, Fox News and Fox Business. (No MSNBC.)

Scott will not provide an update to or field questions from state and local media gathered in Tallahassee until a press conference scheduled for noon. He began his day with a 6:45 a.m. weather briefing and will have another at 11:15 a.m.

From the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Gov. Rick Scott reviews his talking points before a four-hour stretch of TV interviews on national morning shows on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau Kristen M. Clark

For the national interviews, Scott sits in a small, locked conference room adjacent to a media briefing room where reporters work. Both rooms have a glass wall of windows overlooking the main operations room at the EOC, which is full of desks and a wall of projection screens used to coordinate the state’s hurricane preparation and response.

Scott is largely repeating talking points he’s said for days — urging Floridians to be safe and prepare for dangerous storm surge.

TV producers and Scott’s staff were hurriedly preparing for his appearances since before 6 a.m., phoning networks to confirm broadcast connections and arranging seating and lighting for how the governor would look on camera.

— KRISTEN M. CLARK IN TALLAHASSEE

Nearly 500,000 in Miami-Dade do not have power

7:45 a.m.: Even before Irma makes landfall in the Keys, 499,526 homes and businesses are without power in Miami-Dade County, according to FPL. That’s about 45 percent of Dade’s 1.1 million customers. In Broward, 21 percent of customers (191,499) do not have power and in Palm Beach 16 percent of customers (118,909) have been cut off.

— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

Little Haiti woman has a hurricane baby at home

7:30 a.m.: Though Miami has largely been spared the worst of Hurricane Irma, winds grew so extreme overnight in the city that Miami’s rescue crews were told to begin using judgment when deciding whether to respond to emergency calls.

One homeowner in Flagami at 331 SW 71st Ave. was lucky that firefighters were able to come out with two fire engines and extinguish a fire after a downed electrical wire set the building ablaze.

Fire rescue contacted FPL, which shut down the grid. No one was injured.

Paramedics also rescued a man who badly cut his arm and lost his pulse.

But a pregnant woman in Little Haiti wasn’t quite so lucky.

With paramedics unable to go out into the storm, the assistant medical director at Jackson Memorial Hospital talked the woman through delivering her baby girl at home Sunday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia.

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also... She’s stable at home,” Garcia said.

Pete Gomez, Miami’s emergency management director, said conditions remain dangerous, so replacement crews will not be coming in until the weather improves.

“We’ve got to follow our protocol,” he said.

Gomez said he also got a call Saturday night around 10 p.m. from the Miami Shores police chief about an 18-story building with elderly residents where the sea wall had been washed out.

Gomez said the chief wanted to know if the situation was dangerous. He said Miami’s building director talked to police about evacuating the bottom floor.

“It washed out a sea wall completely. I’ve never seen that here,” Gomez said. “It’s indicative of the damage the surges can cause.”

As for police, Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera said the night was mostly quiet, save for plenty of downed trees. He urged people to stay inside.

— DAVID SMILEY

Irma’s northern eyewall reaches Keys

7:05 a.m.: Irma’s northern eyewall is brushing up against the lower Florida Keys. But the National Hurricane Center won’t consider it a landfall until the center of the eye passes over land.

— CHARLES RABIN

‘Quite a few’ Miami-Dade ambulances got called overnight

6:18 a.m.: Despite raging tropical storm conditions, enough people were on the road in Miami-Dade overnight to prompt “quite a few” car accidents and rescue calls, said Erika Benitez, public information officer for Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

“People get confident when they start seeing that the storm is moving away from Miami-Dade County. And they try to venture out,” she said Sunday morning. “Some people who maybe were in shelters are trying to possibly leave their shelters, and we have these situations.

“We do ask the public to remain in their shelters, in place, at this time to try and avoid further emergencies,” she said. “Because we may not be able to get to them.”

— DOUGLAS HANKS

Destructive winds widen power outages

6 a.m.: Here’s the clearest sign Irma’s destructive winds are starting to move in earnest over South Florida: The number of power outages in the region jumped in the past hour to more than 423,000.

Here are the latest figures from Florida Power & Light: 250,740 without power in Miami-Dade, 130,990 in Broward, and 41,460 in Palm Beach.

— RENE RODRIGUEZ

Venetian Causeway residents keep losing, regaining power

5:55 a.m.: For Miami Beach residents near the Venetian Causeway who didn’t heed evacuation orders, Saturday night into Sunday morning resembled someone playing with a giant light switch. Power to the area blinked four times during the night with most streetlights and a few condo buildings repeatedly regaining power.

Well, mostly: The eastern Venetian Causeway lights have been out since a transformer blew at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

— DAVID J. NEAL

Latest advisory shows Irma will land soon

5 a.m.: Irma is about to move over the lower Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory, which predicted landfall on or near Key West in the coming hours. Landfall is official the moment the center of the hurricane’s eye passes over land.

“Do not venture outside when the calm eye of the hurricane passes over, as dangerous winds will return very quickly when the eye moves away,” the advisory warned.

— PATRICIA MAZZEI

Flood warning issued for most of southern peninsula

4:40 a.m.: The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood warning for most of Florida’s southern peninsula, citing increased rainfall from Irma.

The warning, in effect until 4:45 p.m., is for “urban areas and small streams” in Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties, and for the southern portion of Hendry County.

Up to 8 inches of rain have already fallen in some areas, with 8-15 inches of rain expected in most places, and more than 20 inches possible in some locations.

Expected to flood are Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Homestead, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Naples. Some streets in downtown Miami and Miami Beach already looked like shallow streams in the wee hours Sunday.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the flood warning read. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

— PATRICIA MAZZEI

South Florida power outages climb

4 a.m.: Power outages steadily increased Sunday morning as Irma winds picked up across South Florida. Nearly 282,000 Florida Power & Light customers were in the dark: 184,050 in Miami-Dade, 73,400 in Broward and 24,410 in Palm Beach. All 29,000 customers for Keys Energy Services, a lower Keys utility, lost power by about 11 p.m. Saturday, the company said.

— RENE RODRIGUEZ AND PATRICIA MAZZEI