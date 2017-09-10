How to get help if Hurricane Irma messed up your home, car or boat

More Videos 0:36 Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma Pause 0:47 The Key Largo bay appears as though it was gulped up by Hurricane Irma 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:38 What Ocean Drive looks like during Hurricane Irma 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma A sailboat crashed into the Venetian Causeway following strong winds due to Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. A sailboat crashed into the Venetian Causeway following strong winds due to Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff

