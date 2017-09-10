How to get help if Hurricane Irma messed up your home, car or boat

Your home or car was damaged by Hurricane Irma. Now what?
People must soon begin surveying damages to their property and filing insurance claims. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier provided these tips:
- Locate all applicable insurance policies, which could include a homeowners’ policy, flood policy — flood damage is not covered under a typical homeowners’ policy and is separate coverage – and an automobile policy, which may cover damage to your car from flooding.
- Take photos or shoot video of all damaged property before attempting any temporary repairs. When you file an insurance claim, you may be asked for visual documentation of damage. A free smartphone app developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, called “MyHome Scr.APP.book,” can help you create a room-by-room log of photos.
- Insurance companies require prompt reporting of claims. So contact your insurance company or insurance agent as soon as possible to report damages. If you need help finding your property insurance company’s website and contact information, click here. For a list of licensed insurance agents in Florida, click here.
- Cover damaged areas that may be exposed to the elements in order to prevent further damage. Your insurance company may reimburse the expense of these temporary repairs, so keep all receipts. Remove water-logged and otherwise damaged items from your house to prevent the spread of mold, but document them and do not dispose of any damaged property until your insurance company adjuster can survey it.
FIND OUT MORE
- The state’s Insurance Consumer Helpline (877-693-5236) can answer business and consumer-oriented insurance-related questions.
- The CFO’s newly launched Hurricane Irma Insurance Resources webpage can be accessed by clicking on the “Hurricane Irma” button on www.myfloridacfo.com
- The Office of Insurance Regulation’s storm-related information: www.floir.com/Office/HurricaneSeason/hurricaneresourcepage.aspx.
Follow @ndahlberg on Twitter.
Comments