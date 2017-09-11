When will power and cellphone services be restored? Patience urged

More Videos 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. Pause 1:30 Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 0:57 Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 1:18 Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage 0:29 Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 1:50 Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 1:05 Irma hits Marlins Park, AmericanAirlines Arena 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California. FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California. Florida Power and Light Company

