FKAA sets up water filling stations in Lower Keys

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority set up three “fill stations” in the Lower Keys where residents impacted by Hurricane Irma can get drinking water.
On Big Coppitt Key, it is at mile marker 10 on the ocean side of U.S. 1.
On Summerland Key, the station is at Horace Avenue, which is directly across the Overseas Highway from the Dion’s gas station.
And on Big Pine Key, people can fill their jugs, containers, buckets or whatever else holds water at Drinka Road, off Key Deer Boulevard directly across from the Winn Dixie supermarket.
The stations are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily
Julie Cheon, public information officer for the FKAA, said the water is potable, but “once inside a bucket, we can’t guarantee it.”
