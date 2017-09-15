Citizens Insurance opening response center in Key Largo

Citizens Property Insurance Corporations is opening Catastrophe Response Centers in Florida City, Key Largo and Naples to assist customers recovering from Hurricane Irma.
Citizens representatives and claims handling specialists are now available at three separate sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., curfew permitting.
CRCs provide in-person service to policyholders who may be cut off from their usual means of communication.
“CRC staff can answer questions and help policyholders report a catastrophe claim,” according to a company press release. “They also can issue advanced payments for additional living expenses, if appropriate.”
The CRC in Key Largo is located at the Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.
