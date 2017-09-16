Keys schools to reopen Sept. 25

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Mark Porter said the target date to open all Florida Keys schools is Monday, Sept. 25, two weeks after Hurricane Irma struck the island chain.
All personnel should expect to report Sept. 21 and 22.
“If they are unable to report they are asked to make contact with their principal or immediate supervisor,” said schools spokeswoman Lynsey Saunders.
Porter said his team can get schools up and running but acknowledged that the date could be rescheduled.
“It is an aggressive goal but I am committed to making this a reality for as many schools and students as possible,” Porter said.
Monroe County officials on Saturday — with a boil advisory still in effect for the Keys —announced they would allow reentry to mile marker 47 just before the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon today.
Residents of the Lower Keys and Key West will be able to reenter beginning Sunday, starting at 7:00 a.m.
“Please be prepared to provide assistance to one another as needed,” Porter said to school employees. “This may go as far as opening your home to a fellow staff member who doesn’t have a home to return to.”
