Keys schools to ‘stagger’ reopenings Sept. 25-Oct. 2

Monroe County schools will reopen on a staggered schedule, with only the six Upper Keys Schools starting first Monday, Sept. 25, Schools Superintendent Mark Porter said Tuesday during the morning briefing of emergency management officials.
Marathon and Key West schools will start up again Sept. 27 while Lower Keys schools in the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, will reopen Oct. 2, Porter said.
Initially, Porter predicted all Florida Keys schools would reopen Sept. 25, calling it an aggressive plan.
Even the latest schedule could always change, he said.
Porter said,” It's subject to change as we monitor improvements.”
Monroe County had some 8,849 students enrolled pre-Irma.
