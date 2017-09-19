RVs for temp housing are OK but there are guidelines

Some people who lost their homes or saw them seriously damaged in Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys have the advantage of having access to a recreational vehicle for use as temporary shelter as they repair and rebuild.
Monroe County’s cities have their own regulations, but for those who live in the unincorporated areas, following are guidelines isssued by Monre County government for having an RV next to your uninhabitable home:
▪ Your house must have been previously legally permitted and existed and it has “incurred sufficient damage from the disaster to make the dwelling unit uninhabitable.”
▪ A no-fee emergency permit must be acquired for the placement of the RV, which will be linked to the building permit issued for damage repair to the house.
▪ A county building official must approve the unit’s location on the parcel.
▪ A Department of Health permit is required authorizing the connection to an on-site wastewater treatment and disposal system or to the wastewater treatment system.
▪ A building permit must be issued for repair of damages caused by the storm to make the house habitable within 90 days of placement of the RV.
▪ Only one RV may be placed on the single-family parcel.
▪ The RV may remain on the property for no longer than 180 days from the date of the building permit issuance or until the final inspection or certificate of occupancy is issued on the repairs made to the dwelling unit, whichever comes first.
There are similar rules for the unincorporated areas for placing an RV on a nonresidential lot. Go to keysrecovery.org.
Comments