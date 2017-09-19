Key West airport to reopen to commercial traffic

Monroe County’s Key West International Airport will resume commercial service Sept. 20 after being closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma.
Commercial flights will be on a limited schedule the first few days. Contact your airlines for specific information.
The Transportation Security Administration inspected the facility and gave the green light to resume commercial service on Tuesday, Monroe County officials said.
The airport has been closed to commercial service for 12 days due to Hurricane Irma and the damage the storm caused.
Maintenance crews and Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 7 crews worked to restore the airport, which included cleaning the facility and making repairs.
“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication that the airport maintenance employees have shown over the course of this trying time,” Monroe Conty Airports Director Donald DeGraw said. “We are excited to start commercial service and serve our valued customers.”
Comments