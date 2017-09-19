County spells out what’s allowed for emergency Irma repairs

No doubt many Monroe County residents and business owners have begun work to repair their Hurricane Irma-damaged structures. But there are some things to know.
Following are basics for unincorporated Monroe (similar but different rules apply for the municipalities, check with your city) with a state of local emergency declared:
▪ ▪ No permit shall be required where imminent danger to life or safety exists or to prevent further property damage caused by the hurricane.
▪ Property owners may make necessary repairs to the minimum extent necessary without a permit; however, photographs should be taken before and after the necessary repairs. This exemption from the permitting requirement is for 60 days from the declared state of emergency (Sept. 12 to Nov. 11).
▪ No permit shall be required for any residential work involving the replacement of 300 square feet or less of storm-damaged roof. This exemption from the permitting requirement shall be for a period of 60 days from the declared state of emergency.
▪ No permit shall be required for any work involving the demolition/removal of dry wall, cabinet and vanities, heating/cooling and electrical systems, and floor coverings in flooded structures, and demolition of storm damaged accessory structures or docks, seawalls, and lifts. This exemption from the permitting requirement of this chapter shall be for a period of 90 days from the declared state of emergency.
Examples of the types of emergency work that is permissible without a building permit:
▪ Temporary roof repairs with plywood or plastic sheeting to make structures habitable or to prevent continuing damage due to rain and wind to building and exteriors.
▪ Covering exterior wall and window openings with plywood or plastic sheeting.
▪ Repairs to interior ceilings to make buildings habitable or to drain accumulated flood waters.
▪ Repairs to steps and railings (remounting or replacing requires permit).
▪ Replacing window panes only.
▪ Temporary stabilization measures to avoid imminent building or structure collapse (permit and inspection required if occupied).
▪ Removal and replacement of flooring.
▪ Removal & replacement of cabinets.
▪ Roof repair of less than 300 square feet.
▪ Demolition of screened enclosure.
Any work that is not exempted (see above) shall require an emergency permit. Emergency work permits are for the repair of buildings (this applies to buildings that would normally require a certificate of occupancy) where delay would clearly have placed life or property in imminent danger
No work will be authorized, emergency repairs or otherwise, to enclosed areas below base flood elevation that is not solely used for limited storage, parking or entryways.
Comments