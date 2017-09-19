Islamorada’s Founders Park closed at least until December

Islamorada’s Founders Park is closed to the public because it is being used as a staging area for vegetative debris removal and for Florida Keys Electric Cooperative truck repair crews in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
The popular bayfront municipal park at mile marker 87, with its ball fields, an Olympic-sized pool and the village’s city hall meeting space, likely won’t open again to the public until December.
The Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina, located on the park property, is also closed to the public. This includes the boat ramp and fuel dock. Long-term liveaboard residents are still allowed to live there, but no new reservations are being taken.
Village officials said in a press release that the park is not safe for public use while it’s being used for storm relief operations.
“Given the time it will take to collect, grind and remove the massive amount of debris from neighborhoods and properties throughout the Village, it is anticipated that reopening of Founders Park will not occur until December,” the village announced in a press release.”
Staff will cover the pool to protect it from debris grinding.
The village canceled all scheduled events to be held at the park this fall or relocated them to another venue.
“The Village Council and Village staff are aware of the importance of Founders Park to the community and will strive to resume operations as quickly as possible,” a statement from the village reads.
