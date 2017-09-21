Rotary sets up fund to aid Irma victims

The Rotary Club of the Upper Keys opened a checking account to help those in the Keys impacted by Hurricane Irma.
Upper Keys Rotary is accepting donations to support long-term rebuilding projects. A grant application will be available soon and local organizations will be notified about the process, according to a Rotary press release.
Donations can be made by check to Upper Keys Rotary Foundation, Inc., with Hurricane Irma in the memo line, and mailed to P.O. Box 1514, Tavernier, FL 33070, or at Upper Keys Rotary’s website, www.keysrotary.com or the Irma recovery website at www.keysrotary.club.
Supplies of necessary items, such as water and food, are plentiful throughout the Keys. Lacking are volunteers in the Middle and Lower Keys to distribute the supplies.
Local residents are being encouraged to serve and report to one of the distribution points to help. These include Marathon High School, Marathon Community Park, Big Pine Key Flea Market and Sugarloaf School.
“Upper Keys Rotarians have been and will continue to be part of these efforts,” Upper Keys Rotary President Jill Miranda Baker said in a statement. “Monday, one week post storm, we had a caravan of members distribute to the Middle and Lower Keys supplies donated by the Swansboro (North Carolina) Rotary Club.”
For any questions, please call Miranda Baker at (305) 304-0052.
Rotary Club of the Upper Keys meets Tuesdays at noon at Craig’s Restaurant in Tavernier.
Comments