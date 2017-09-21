Rotary sets up fund to aid Irma victims

A group of Upper Keys Rotarians and friends distribute supplies to Marathon High School on Monday, Sept. 18. Pictured are Rotary District 6990 Disaster Relief Chair Don Horton, Islamorada Chamber staff member Walt Stephens, Upper Keys Rotary President Jill Miranda Baker, Coral Shores High School Interactor Mason Baker, Rotary members Anna Richards and Donna Webb and Interactor Noah Hane.