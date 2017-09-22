Gwen Filosa Keynoter
Fire on Duval Street damages tattoo shop

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

September 22, 2017 4:20 PM

Fire damaged a Duval Street tattoo shop Friday afternoon but caused no serious injuries, according to a Key West city spokeswoman.

Firefighters were called to Southernmost Tattoo, 717 Duval St., at 2:06 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

“It was fully engulfed,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Witnesses described seeing black smoke pouring from the building when the fire first broke out.

The fire department had the blaze contained within an hour.

The State Fire Marshal has been notified, and will be investigating the cause of the fire, said Crean, who didn’t speculate on a cause.

One firefighter was taken to the local hospital as a precautionary measure for smoke inhalation, Crean said.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

