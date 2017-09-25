Students return home to find homes destroyed

In the wake of destructive Hurricane Irma, 25 percent of homes in the Florida Keys have been destroyed, with major damage to 65 percent. Multiple homes of Coral Shores students have sustained significant damage, forcing them to live elsewhere for the time being.
Among these students is sophomore Lina Coole. Coole had evacuated to her great aunt’s home in Miami when Irma made landfall in the Keys.
She and her family were very aware of the risks and scared about what would happen to their home, as it was in a flood zone and had no elevation. They returned home to the devastation on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
“We were shocked to see just the front of my house,” Coole said. “Our side driveway was blocked by a huge gumbo limbo tree … two more trees had crushed our fence, taken down a power line, and were in the way of our front gate.”
Coole continued to describe the effects of the flooding.
“We immediately saw the waterline on our house and knew we got about a foot or more of water in our house… we could smell the rotting wood floors,” Coole said.
Her family plans to stay with her great aunt in Miami and finish out the year at Coral Shores until they have a clearer plan.
“Seeing all the damage that was done to my house was devastating, but we are so lucky … many others in our community don’t have anywhere else to stay or family to help them, so we are grateful for everything our friends and family have done for us,” Coole said.
Sophomore April Klein has been forced to stay in Florida City due to extensive damage to her home.
Klein evacuated to The Villages, which is near Ocala, for the storm. She said that she wasn’t really nervous about the possibility of significant damage until she received notice that her house had flooded.
“Someone was supposed to board up the house after we left, but it wasn’t enough,” Klein said. “The house had 13 feet of water inside, so there’s long-lasting damage.”
Klein also plans to finish out her sophomore year at Coral Shores while staying in Florida City.
Hurricane Watch is the newspaper for Coral Shores High School.
