National Park reopens some Everglades entrances

Everglades National Park has reopened the Homestead visitor entrance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center for regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the Anhinga Trail.
Park Rangers have resumed offering the Anhinga Amble (10:30 a.m., 50 minutes) and Glades Glimpse (1:30 p.m., 20 minutes) programs to visitors daily. Because restrooms and water are currently only available at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center, visitors are strongly encouraged to bring a water bottle that can be refilled before proceeding to Royal Palm.
"We are very pleased to be inviting the public back to their park,” Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos said in a statement. “Parks provide our community a place to relax and recharge after significant events such as Hurricane Irma."
Along the Tamiami Trail, Coopertown Airboat Tours, Gator Park, and Everglades Safari park are also open for tours. Park marine waters remain open to the public and to commercial permit holders. A Notice to Mariners has been posted regarding hazards in Florida Bay. The Flamingo Marina remains closed.
All other areas of the park remain closed, and will reopen in phases as they become safe. The park will also close at night for safety and security purposes.
In addition to assessing infrastructure, the park continues to assess impacts to the park’s natural and cultural resources. "The Everglades is very resilient and while Hurricane Irma knocked down a lot of trees and affected our marine areas,” said Ramos, "it will recover as it always has in the past."
Additional information will be posted as it becomes available on the park’s website www.nps.gov/ever and social media.
