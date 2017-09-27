Local

Key West bicyclist dies in crash

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

September 27, 2017 5:02 PM

A Key West man has died after being struck on his bicycle while in a crosswalk on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, police said Wednesday.

John C. Potter, 81, who was critically injured in the crash Sunday morning and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, was pedaling across the crosswalk at Key Plaza when struck by a pickup, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

“Potter crossed from the Home Depot side of North Roosevelt,” Crean said. “As he came through the center island of the crosswalk, a Chevy pickup in the outbound lane slowed and crossed into the crosswalk.”

Crean said Potter’s “bicycle struck the truck,” driven by Modesto Mendoza Lopez, 52, also of Key West.

The crash remains under investigation, Crean said.

