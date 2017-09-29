Key West leader tells state to fix crosswalks ‘immediately’ after fatal crash

Days after a Key West man was killed while riding his bicycle through a crosswalk on North Roosevelt Boulevard, a city commissioner urged state leaders to immediately either remove the crosswalk or replace it with a red-light-pedestrian-activated system.
The Florida Department of Transportation has told the City Commission it can address by fiscal year 2021-22 the crosswalks it plunked down along the boulevard a few years ago after rebuilding the road.
“This is entirely unacceptable!” City Commissioner Sam Kaufman wrote in an email to city and state leaders Thursday. “Our commission has been making these requests and discussing this issue for far too long. Unless remedied, more will be hurt or killed along the boulevard. Urgent action is needed!”
Police Chief Donie Lee also wrote to state lawmakers, saying, “Our residents are getting hurt and dying in these crosswalks.”
The commission meets Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
John C. Potter, 81, who was critically injured in the crash last Sunday morning and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, was pedaling across the crosswalk at Key Plaza when struck by a pickup, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. He died from his injuries, Crean said Wednesday.
“Potter crossed from the Home Depot side of North Roosevelt,” Crean said. “As he came through the center island of the crosswalk, a Chevy pickup in the outbound lane slowed and crossed into the crosswalk.”
Crean said Potter’s “bicycle struck the truck,” driven by Modesto Mendoza Lopez, 52, also of Key West. The crash remains under investigation, Crean said.
Also Tuesday, the city will honor Jerika Eilzabeth Rudolph, 18, of Key West with a commendation for her actions on Aug. 24 when she saw an SUV crash into the water off South Roosevelt Boulevard. Rudolph jumped into the water and helped the three occupants escape, the commendation reads.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments