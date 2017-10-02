Feds charge Big Pine woman and Homestead man with dealing crack, oxies and other opiates

A South Florida man and woman each face more than 60 years in federal prison after being charged with multiple drug dealing counts last week. They’re accused of selling crack cocaine and prescription opioids in the Keys and on the mainland.
A grand jury indicted Misty Marie Howard, 36, and Willie Albert Evens, 35, on Sept. 28, on one count each of conspiracy to possess and sell crack, oxycodone and hyrdromorphine and several counts of possession with the intent to sell the drugs. Howard was hit with four counts of the latter charge. With every count carrying a maximum 20 years in prison, she could serve 100 years if convicted by a jury.
The drug sales happened in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties, according to the indictment.
Evens faces two fewer counts than his alleged partner, but still could do a full 60 years of federal time if convicted. According to a May detention order in a gun case that appears to be connected to the drug bust, Evens, also known as “Mulla,” has an extensive criminal background and has been arrested 49 times on charges ranging from strong arm robbery and drug dealing, to sexual assault.
The indictment comes after a months-long investigation that tracked drug sales federal authorities said were conducted by Howard and Evens between January and May. Many details about the arrest and the sales were sealed as of this writing.
Evens was arrested May 30 on federal gun charges after police responded to reports of gunfire at his house in Homestead. Since he is a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to possess firearms. Inside his home, police found four guns, ammunition, a “small amount of cocaine” and more than $57,000 in cash.
Prosecutors say Howard made two more oxycodone and hydromorphine sales in June in Miami-Dade. The indictment states federal agents found $28,000 at her house on Big Pine Key.
Howard has an arrest record in the Keys going back to May 2012, when she was arrested for forging checks belonging to a Big Pine Key hair salon where she worked for more than 10 years. Later that year, Howard pleaded no contest to one count of grand theft and six counts of fraud. She was sentenced to two years probation, according to Monroe County Court records.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments