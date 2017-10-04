Nonprofits host ‘mental-health time’ in response to post-Irma stress

Two Florida Keys nonprofits are hosting events this weekend in response to residents who are struggling with post-Hurricane Irma stress.
“Those who have been on the front lines have reached out to let us know that mental fatigue, angst and weariness are setting in, both with those who have lost so much and those that are trying to help them recover,” said Mary Lou Hoover, an organizer along with AIDS Help and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Dubbed “mental-health time,” counselors will be in attendance at both events to answer questions. Refreshments will be served.
The first event is Saturday in Key West at Poinciana Royale’s multipurpose room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 1341 McCarthy Lane just off Duck Avenue. Children are welcome and someone will be in the library to read to them while their parents get the information they need, Hoover said.
The next event is Sunday on Big Pine Key from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Lord of the Seas Lutheran Church, 1250 Key Deer Blvd. There is a also church service starting at 9:30 a.m. The session will begin after the service.
Comments