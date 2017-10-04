Final bug board budget hearing Thursday

If all goes as planned, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board will pass a budget Thursday.
Although it was given an extra 30 days to pass a budget for fiscal year 2017-18 because of delays caused by Hurricane Irma, the board will have its final budget hearing after a first round of approval in late September.
The tax rate for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1 is proposed at $46.46 per $100,000 of assessed property value for the upcoming year. The current rate is $58.31 per $100,000.
The district plans to collect $11.5 million in ad valorem taxes, down by about $2 million from fiscal year 2016-17.
The millage rage for the upcoming year, originally proposed at $46 per $100,000 of assessed property value, went up by 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That’s to cover the costs of two of the district’s trucks lost in the storm, said Commissioner Phil Goodman.
Total expenses in the budget come in around $14.6 million and that includes employee salaries and benefits, and operating expenses like gas and chemicals and other supplies.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday for the final budget hearing at Mosquito Control’s building at 503 107th St., Marathon bayside.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments