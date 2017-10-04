Habitat for Humanity in the Lower Keys has relief supplies

Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys is offering free supplies to help with hurricane recovery.
A distribution center is set up at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road on Big Pine Key. Recipients must provide proof of residency or ownership of property in Monroe County. Supplies will be distributed while they last.
Available are men’s and women’s work gloves, rubber boots with steel toes, 2,000-square-foot tarps, safety glasses, protective suits, dust masks, power-drink mix, alcohol wipes, reflective vests, hand sanitizer, waders and men-working signs,
Habitat also has generators and mini-fridges available for loan at no cost. They’re at the Moose Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. The generators/inverters are gas powered. The mini-fridges are small coolers that can be plugged into the generators.
For additional information, contact Susan at volunteer@habitatlowerkeys.org or (305) 294-9006, Ext 3.
Comments