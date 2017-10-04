Islamorada opens Founders boat ramp to displaced guides

To help fishing guides and captains whose businesses have been displaced at damaged marinas, the Village of Islamorada opened the boat ramp at the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina at Founders Park, mile marker 87, to local Islamorada fishing guide captains.
The boat ramp will be accessible to local fishing guide captains only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. No ramp use fees will be charged, according to a village press release.
Captains will be able to place boats in the water and park vehicles with trailers in the designated trailer parking area. Additionally, charter customers/clients may meet captains at the boat ramp to take off on their trips and leave their vehicles in the same parking area. No overnight parking is allowed.
Captains must be local Islamorada residents and are required to provide the following documents to staff in the Marina Office: United State Coast Guard Merchant Mariners Credential; Monroe County Occupational License; State of Florida FWC fishing license; Insurance policy declaration indicating property and liability coverages with "Islamorada, Village of Islands" listed as an additional insured on the liability policy.
The Village will not supply keys to the ramp gate to enable ingress and egress through the ramp outside of the marina's regular office hours. For more information, call the marina office at (305) 852-2381 or send an email to marinainfo@islamorada.fl.us.
