Long wait for Red Cross help

Friday morning, a day before American Red Cross assistance tents at the Marathon Community Park were supposed to open, people waited in long lines for hours. They had done so for half of Thursday, as well.
They were waiting to register and eventually get $125 Visa cards to help in their Hurricane Irma recovery.
“This isn’t even advertised yet. It isn’t even supposed to open until [today],” said Randy Neeman, deputy director of Red Cross operations in the storm-ravaged Keys. He pointed to the amphitheater where people waited, and waited, for their turn.
Maureen Cerullo drove up from Key West on Thursday with her granddaughter Hazel and friend Angie Kitchen from Cudjoe Key. They were both frustrated by the long wait.
“But I have too much time invested now,” Cerullo said as she entered her fourth hour waiting her turn.
“By the time I get in there, I’ll get $10 an hour for waiting,” Kitchen said with a slight chuckle.
Due to flooding caused by rain on Big Pine Key Wednesday night, the setup, originally slated for the Big Pine Flea Market site, was moved to the Marathon park near mile marker 49. Now the Red Cross is assisting those from both Middle and Lower Keys communities.
“We open at 8 a.m., but at 7:30 there were over 120 people waiting, Over 150 people came from Big Pine Key yesterday,” Neeman said. “A lot of people think they need to be here on the first day. We’re trying to get the word out, we’ll be here the next few days.”
The limit is $500 per household. Photo ID and proof of residency are necessary.
In line Friday, Red Cross volunteers gave out water and snacks.
“We also have bulk supplies,” Neeman said, adding people who need things like shovels, rakes and tarps are directed to a different area of the park.
One man at the park Friday said he had been waiting since 6:30 a.m., after which he registered for and received his card from the Red Cross about four hours later. Big Pine Key resident Monese Casas was waiting under overcast skies.
“I came yesterday because I went to the Red Cross on Big Pine and they sent me here, but the line was too long and I was waiting two hours,” she said.
The Red Cross tents are open at the park from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Monday. The setup will move to Catholic Charities, 2706 Flagler Ave., Key West on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and be open the same hours.
At the Marathon park, there is also a Federal Emergency Management Agency tent to help people apply for assistance. That’s open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
