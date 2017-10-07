Village Council approves $14.2 million budget

Village of Islamorada property owners will be paying slightly more for municipal services this fiscal year than the last, but there is some concern the money collected won’t be enough given the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
“I’m concerned we’re going to end up too low because of the amount of money we’re spending on cleanup,” Councilman Chris Sante said during the Oct. 5 final budget hearing.
Sante said the storm caused such extensive damage that property values will decrease and so too will the amount of money the village will be able to collect from homeowners.
“I don’t think our revenue stream is going to be what they say it will be,” he said.
But Maria Bassett, the village’s finance director, said there are revenue sources available should the budget come up short to meet the village needs during the 2017-18 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.
Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management Administration has an “Immediate Needs Fund” designed to help municipalities dealing with disasters with cash flow. The village could apply for a bridge loan in the meantime that could be payed back once the FEMA money arrives.
Bassett is also satisfied with the village’s $6.2 million fund balance in the general fund.
“We have a pretty healthy fund balance,” Bassett said.
The five-member Village Council unanimously approved the budget, which has a total of $14.2 million in expenditures. Last fiscal year’s operating budget was $13.1 million.
Property owners will pay a tax rate of $2.80 per every $1,000 of assessed value. This is .07 percent more than the rate that would be needed to collect the same amount of property tax revenue than was raised last fiscal year, a rate referred to in municipal parlance as rollback.
Ordinarily, a city or county’s budget would have been approved in September, but Hurricane Irma made that impossible this year. Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order that extended the budget approval process, although the budget is retroactive to Oct. 1, which is the beginning of the fiscal year.
