Mosquito Control passes budget

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

October 07, 2017 12:15 PM

Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board commissioners Thursday passed a budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

The board had its final budget hearing after a first round of approval in late September and passed a tax rate of $46.46 per $100,000 of assessed property value for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.

The rate for 2016-17 was $58.31 per $100,000.

The district plans to collect $11.5 million in ad valorem taxes, down by about $2 million from fiscal year 2016-17.

The millage rage for the upcoming year, originally proposed at $46 per $100,000 of assessed property value, went up by 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That’s to cover the costs of two of the district’s trucks lost in the storm, said Commissioner Phil Goodman.

Total expenses in the budget come in around $14.6 million and that includes employee salaries and benefits, and operating expenses like gas and chemicals and other supplies.

The board will have its regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Mosquito Control’s building at 503 107th St., Marathon bayside.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

